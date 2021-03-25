IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.28.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

