Cortex (CTXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.35 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Cortex has a total market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.61 or 0.00642634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00024090 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

