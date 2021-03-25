BitDegree Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $1.16 million and $2,871.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.61 or 0.00642634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00063742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00024090 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

