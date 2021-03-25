Hacken Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $224,456.00 (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and $224,456.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hacken Token token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.65 or 0.00461344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00058351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00178067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.08 or 0.00805794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00076887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,202,277 tokens. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

