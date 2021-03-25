Wanchain Price Down 11.9% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $191.64 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

