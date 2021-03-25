Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.78 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $179.23 million and $3.78 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.44 or 0.00461637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00058788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00177374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00798010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00076575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 178,128,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,127,536 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

