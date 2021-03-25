Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $729.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.00 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $589.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,777 shares of company stock worth $17,032,322. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

