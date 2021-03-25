Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.38-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.50 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.38-3.42 EPS.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 314,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,517. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Several analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

