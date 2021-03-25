Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Hits $4.46 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $2,393.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00049726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00643342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

