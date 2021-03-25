SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $295.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.98 million. SMART Global reported sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 149,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SMART Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

