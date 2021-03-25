Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.14 billion and $136.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $51,760.63 or 0.99865057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 138,004 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

