CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Financial Contrast

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNX Resources and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 4 8 0 2.67 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.45, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Groove Botanicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.67 -$80.73 million $0.26 56.31 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Groove Botanicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

