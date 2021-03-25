$0.31 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 2,167,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

