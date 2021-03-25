Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shaw Communications (SJR)

Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Shaw Communications had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/18/2021 – Shaw Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/17/2021 – Shaw Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $40.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Shaw Communications was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/16/2021 – Shaw Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $28.50 to $40.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 564,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

