Colfax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,453% compared to the typical daily volume of 537 call options.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 2,858,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,123. Colfax has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -891.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Colfax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Colfax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

