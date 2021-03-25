Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Purchases 8,483 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson bought 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,916. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.22.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.