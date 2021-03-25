Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Purchases 8,483 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson bought 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 79,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,916. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

