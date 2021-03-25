Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,000 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingles Markets stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $64.93.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.