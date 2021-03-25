Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,148,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDLX stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $117.31. 303,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,042. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

