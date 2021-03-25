Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $960,630.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $960,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,770.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MRNA stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,660,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,475,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

