Arg Private Equity, Llc Sells 1,439,814 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

STEP stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 535,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,542. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

