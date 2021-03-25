Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,526,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,409,511 shares in the company, valued at $641,645,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,138,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,521,400.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $1,474,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $3,035,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,628,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,703. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

