174,016 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $35.07.

