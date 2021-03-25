Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) recently:

3/18/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. Moreover, the buyout of Zimmer will support its raw material procurement strategy at its new Texas flat roll steel mill. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

3/12/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Steel Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

