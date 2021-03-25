Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price at $10.04

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 563,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,846,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.64. 2,944,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,627. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

