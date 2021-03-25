Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €75.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.46 ($89.95).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €2.62 ($3.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €78.46 ($92.31). 281,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.23.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

