Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $88.63

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. 3,256,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.