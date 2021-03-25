Beer Money 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,171.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $258,486.48 and approximately $92,171.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00049705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00632713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00063331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00023805 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

