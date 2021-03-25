American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMWL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,281,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,333. American Well has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

