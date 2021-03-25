Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $30,746.62 and approximately $5,749.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00333042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

