Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.23. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.31. 3,512,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.