Paparazzi Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,289.87 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $12,289.87 and approximately $605.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00452939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00057602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.00788873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.