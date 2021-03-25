Analysts Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT at €31.41

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.41 ($36.95).

Several research firms have weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ETR G1A traded up €0.73 ($0.86) during trading on Monday, hitting €34.83 ($40.98). 543,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €16.46 ($19.36) and a 12 month high of €34.10 ($40.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

