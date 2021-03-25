Analysts Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Price Target at €39.86

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.86 ($46.89).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ETR:UTDI traded down €0.66 ($0.78) on Monday, hitting €35.50 ($41.76). The stock had a trading volume of 165,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. United Internet has a 1 year low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

