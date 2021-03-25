TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock valued at $102,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $464.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

