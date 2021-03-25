TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock valued at $102,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
TRUE stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $464.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.38.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
