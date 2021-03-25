Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.