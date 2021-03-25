$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Life Storage reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Life Storage by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $65,244,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 401,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

