Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Plans $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has decreased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years.

Shares of BBVA stock remained flat at $$5.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

