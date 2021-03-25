-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.55). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

FLXN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,223. The company has a market cap of $473.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 45.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares during the period.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

