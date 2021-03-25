Boyd Group Services’ (BYDGF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.14.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

