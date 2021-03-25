JustBet Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $676,428.89 and approximately $839,709.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,676,699 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

