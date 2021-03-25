Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $18.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.