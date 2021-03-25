LockTrip Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $184,365.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00008353 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

