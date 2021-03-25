Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PSMMY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of PSMMY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

