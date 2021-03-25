Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

