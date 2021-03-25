General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.