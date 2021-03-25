Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.51 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,073. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

