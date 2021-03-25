Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $6.41 on Thursday, hitting $172.24. 3,018,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $184.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $112.02.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

