Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $48,350.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00062483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00087986 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,803,525 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

