BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Achieves $56.00 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $56.00 million and $2,583.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00050475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.11 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023911 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

