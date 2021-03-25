Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.56 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for approximately $62.07 or 0.00118667 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $344,031.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00451282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00058207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00172453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $408.81 or 0.00781606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00075405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Token Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 411,839 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Token Trading

